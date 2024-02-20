Rupee Sheds 21 Paisa Against Dollar
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 05:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Tuesday weakened by 26 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.35.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.7 and Rs282.25, respectively.
The price of the Euro decreased by 03 paisa to close at Rs301.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.27, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of 76 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.94 compared to the last closing of Rs352.70.
The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 05 paisa and 06 paisa to close at Rs76.11 and Rs74.54 respectively.
