Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 21 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 05:27 PM

Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Tuesday weakened by 26 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.35

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Rupee on Tuesday weakened by 26 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.35.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.7 and Rs282.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 03 paisa to close at Rs301.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.27, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.85, whereas a decrease of 76 pasia was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.94 compared to the last closing of Rs352.70.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 05 paisa and 06 paisa to close at Rs76.11 and Rs74.54 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade ..

Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations

5 minutes ago
 Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in ..

Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls

22 minutes ago
 PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase val ..

PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt

36 minutes ago
 China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to ..

China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy

1 minute ago
 NTDC installs 2nd 250MVA Auto Transformer at 220 k ..

NTDC installs 2nd 250MVA Auto Transformer at 220 kV Grid Station Ghakkar

1 minute ago
 PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, ..

PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families

2 hours ago
vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the Al ..

Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!

2 hours ago
 realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with ..

Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Amanat Dairy Feed for internshi ..

UVAS inks MoU with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship

1 minute ago
 Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be o ..

Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal

2 hours ago
 Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota i ..

Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs

3 hours ago
 IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification chall ..

IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business