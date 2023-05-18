UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 21 Paisas Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Rupee sheds 21 paisas against Dollar

Pakistani rupee witnessed 24 paisas devaluation against US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 285.61 against the previous day's closing of Rs 285.40

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee witnessed 24 paisas devaluation against US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 285.61 against the previous day's closing of Rs 285.40.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 292 and Rs 296, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 31 paisas to close at Rs 308.

89 against the last day's closing of Rs. 309.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 2.07, whereas a decrease of 71 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.56 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 354.85.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 06 paisas and 05 paisas to close at Rs. 77.78 and Rs.76.15, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price United States Dollars Euro Market

Recent Stories

Mental health day observed in SBBWU

Mental health day observed in SBBWU

3 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers condolences over flood victims

10 minutes ago
 Australian football: Remarkable milestones followi ..

Australian football: Remarkable milestones following entry into AFC

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its ..

Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its Undergraduate Research Compet ..

25 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan 'the coach' gears up for new challenge ..

Nahida Khan 'the coach' gears up for new challenge

7 minutes ago
 UAE envoy Pakistani air chief vow cooperation in a ..

UAE envoy Pakistani air chief vow cooperation in aviation industry

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.