Rupee sheds 22 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 22 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 228.14 against the previous day's closing of Rs 227.92

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 22 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 228.14 against the previous day's closing of Rs 227.92.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 235.6 and Rs 237.9 respectively.

The price of the euro increased by Rs 44 paisa and closed at Rs 245.36 against the previous day's closing of Rs 244.92, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.73, whereas an increase of 01 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 277.14 as compared to its last closing of Rs 277.13.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 06 paisa each to close at Rs 62.11 and Rs 60.74 respectively.