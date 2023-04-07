Rupee sheds 22 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee weakened by 22 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 284.64 against the previous day's closing of Rs 284.42

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee weakened by 22 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 284.64 against the previous day's closing of Rs 284.42.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 289.1 and Rs 291.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro appreciated by 47 paisas to closed at Rs 310.78 against the last day's closing of Rs310.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen dipped by 01 paisas to close at Rs 2.15; whereas a decrease of 58 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.16 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs354.74.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal rose by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 77.50 and Rs 75.87 respectively.