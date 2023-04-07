Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 22 Paisas Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Rupee sheds 22 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee weakened by 22 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 284.64 against the previous day's closing of Rs 284.42

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee weakened by 22 paisas against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 284.64 against the previous day's closing of Rs 284.42.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 289.1 and Rs 291.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro appreciated by 47 paisas to closed at Rs 310.78 against the last day's closing of Rs310.31, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen dipped by 01 paisas to close at Rs 2.15; whereas a decrease of 58 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.16 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs354.74.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal rose by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 77.50 and Rs 75.87 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained i ..

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained in Thailand Now Heading to US - ..

10 minutes ago
 US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of ..

US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of cooling

10 minutes ago
 DR Congo jails six for life over Italian envoy's m ..

DR Congo jails six for life over Italian envoy's murder

10 minutes ago
 Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

10 minutes ago
 Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese fi ..

Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese firm

29 minutes ago
 US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Politi ..

US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Political, Security Cooperation - St ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.