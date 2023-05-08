Rupee sheds 26 paisas against Dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee witnessed 26 paisas evaluation against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Monday as it closed at Rs 283.85 against the previous day's closing of Rs283.59.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 285 and Rs 288, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 94 paisas to close at Rs 313.65 against the last day's closing of Rs 312.71, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.10, whereas an increase of Rs 1.40 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 358.80 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 357.40.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 07 paisas each to close at Rs 77.29 and Rs 75.68, respectively.