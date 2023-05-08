UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 26 Paisas Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Rupee sheds 26 paisas against Dollar

Pakistani rupee witnessed 26 paisas evaluation against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Monday as it closed at Rs 283.85 against the previous day's closing of Rs283.59

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee witnessed 26 paisas evaluation against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Monday as it closed at Rs 283.85 against the previous day's closing of Rs283.59.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 285 and Rs 288, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 94 paisas to close at Rs 313.65 against the last day's closing of Rs 312.71, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.10, whereas an increase of Rs 1.40 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 358.80 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 357.40.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 07 paisas each to close at Rs 77.29 and Rs 75.68, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman and members of UAE Fatwa Council

26 minutes ago
 TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening ..

TV host Nida Yasir admits to using skin whitening injections

26 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal opens work on 13 projects at Narowal U ..

Ahsan Iqbal opens work on 13 projects at Narowal University

13 minutes ago
 Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ educatio ..

Afghanistan’s FM denies ban on girls’ education

47 minutes ago
 Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders to Resume Peace Talk ..

Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders to Resume Peace Talks in Brussels on Sunday - Repo ..

13 minutes ago
 Three-Day SATRC workshop on PRS begins

Three-Day SATRC workshop on PRS begins

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.