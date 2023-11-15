Rupee sheds 27 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 27-paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 288.14 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 287.87

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 27-paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 288.14 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 287.87.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 288.5 and Rs 291 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 4.

95 to close at Rs 313.15 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen appreciated by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.91; whereas an increase of Rs 5.21 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 359.16 as compared to the last closing of Rs 353.95.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 08 and 07 paisa each to close at Rs 78.45 and Rs 76.82 respectively.