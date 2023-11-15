Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 27 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 05:25 PM

Rupee sheds 27 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 27-paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 288.14 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 287.87

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed a devaluation of 27-paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 288.14 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 287.87.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 288.5 and Rs 291 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 4.

95 to close at Rs 313.15 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen appreciated by 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.91; whereas an increase of Rs 5.21 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 359.16 as compared to the last closing of Rs 353.95.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 08 and 07 paisa each to close at Rs 78.45 and Rs 76.82 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demand ..

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demands End to Israeli Aggression, B ..

36 minutes ago
 Inflation, higher rates hit eurozone growth outloo ..

Inflation, higher rates hit eurozone growth outlook

10 minutes ago
 vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football F ..

Vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football Fans Around the World

40 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Thr ..

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

51 minutes ago
 UVAS holds China-Pakistan training forum on livest ..

UVAS holds China-Pakistan training forum on livestock disease control

4 minutes ago
 Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-hel ..

Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-held bank of Dnipro river

4 minutes ago
IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on ..

UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on PM Sunak

4 minutes ago
 Expert committee formed to finalize modalities for ..

Expert committee formed to finalize modalities for GDS trading on PSX

3 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business