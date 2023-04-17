UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 30 Paisas Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Rupee sheds 30 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee witnessed 30 paisas devaluation against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 284.70 against the previous day's closing of Rs 284.40

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee witnessed 30 paisas devaluation against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 284.70 against the previous day's closing of Rs 284.40.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 287.5 and Rs 290, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.

67 to close at Rs 313.09 against the last day's closing of Rs314.76, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen declined by 02 paisas and stood at Rs 2.12; whereas a drop of Rs 2.78 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs353.72 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs356.50.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal dipped by 08 paisas each to close at Rs 77.52 and Rs 75.90, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

ADX lists MBME Group on Growth Market

ADX lists MBME Group on Growth Market

12 minutes ago
 Whelans Say Pausing Interactions With State, Natio ..

Whelans Say Pausing Interactions With State, National Security Staff Until Actio ..

7 minutes ago
 110 policemen pinned promotion badges in Faisalaba ..

110 policemen pinned promotion badges in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 PDMA directs farmers to immediately harvest wheat ..

PDMA directs farmers to immediately harvest wheat crops before new rain spell

8 minutes ago
 LWMC strictly inspecting illegal dumping

LWMC strictly inspecting illegal dumping

8 minutes ago
 DC order crackdown against illegal buildings, park ..

DC order crackdown against illegal buildings, parking stands

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.