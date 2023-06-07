UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 32 Paisas Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed 32 paisas devaluation against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 286.88 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.56

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 298.5 and Rs 301 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 09 paisas to close at Rs 306.50 against the last day's closing of Rs 306.59, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 2.05, whereas an increase of 07 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.99 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 355.92.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 09 paisas and 08 paisas to close at Rs 78.10 and Rs 76.49 respectively.

