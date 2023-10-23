Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 33 Paisa Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 05:34 PM

Rupee sheds 33 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed a 33-paisa devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.79

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed a 33-paisa devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.79.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.25 and Rs 283 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 82 paisa to close at Rs296.06 against the last day’s closing of Rs 295.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.86, whereas an increase of Rs 1.93 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs339.81 as compared to the last closing of Rs337.88.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 09 and 08 paisa to close at Rs 75.99 and Rs 74.40 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology concludes CLOUDIX F ..

National Centre of Meteorology concludes CLOUDIX Field Campaign

20 minutes ago
 EDGE to present multi-domain showcase at Defense & ..

EDGE to present multi-domain showcase at Defense &amp; Security 2023 in Bangkok

35 minutes ago
 Hamas says more than 5,000 killed in Israeli strik ..

Hamas says more than 5,000 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

3 minutes ago
 MoHRE launches priority services to boost customer ..

MoHRE launches priority services to boost customer satisfaction

35 minutes ago
 Punjab's Healthcare Leap: PITB's HMIS Serves 8.7 M ..

Punjab's Healthcare Leap: PITB's HMIS Serves 8.7 Million Patients, Enhancing Acc ..

39 minutes ago
 Equities drop as traders keep wary eye on Middle E ..

Equities drop as traders keep wary eye on Middle East crisis

1 minute ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council discuss future strategy at Eng ..

1 hour ago
 TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus t ..

PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus to Pakistan’s economic growth

2 hours ago
 Six healthcare establishments sealed over malpract ..

Six healthcare establishments sealed over malpractices

1 minute ago
 Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop t ..

Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop to explore solutions for the ch ..

2 hours ago
 Agri University extends admission date for Under G ..

Agri University extends admission date for Under Graduate, Diploma Program

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business