Rupee sheds 33 paisa against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed a devaluation of 33-paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 287.87 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 287.54.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 287.5 and Rs 290 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 79 paisa to close at Rs 308.20 against the last day’s closing of Rs 307.41, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.89; whereas an increase of Rs 1.95 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.95 as compared to the last closing of Rs 352.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 09 paisa each to close at Rs 78.37 and Rs 76.75 respectively.