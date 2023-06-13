Rupee sheds 35 paisas against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday weakened by 35 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.97 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.62

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday weakened by 35 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.97 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.62.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 303 and Rs 305 respectively.

The price of the Euro went up by Rs1.

25 to close at Rs 311.18 against the last day's closing of Rs 309.93, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2.06, whereas a decrease of Rs 0.23 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 361.83 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 362.06.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal appreciated by 10 each to close at Rs 78.40 and Rs 76.78 respectively.