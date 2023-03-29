UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 36 Paisas Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Rupee sheds 36 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee witnessed 36 paisas devaluation against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 283.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.55

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee witnessed 36 paisas devaluation against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 283.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.55.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.7 and Rs 286.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 45 paisas that closed at Rs 307.

50 against the last day's closing of Rs 307.05, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs 2.15 with a 01 paisa decrease; whereas a surge of 56 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 349.89 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 349.33.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham went up by 10 paisas and Saudi Riyal increased by 11 paisas to close atRs 77.30 and Rs 75.60 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various di ..

Punjab CS inspects free flour points in various districts

18 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil D ..

Biden Administration Auctions 73Mln Acres of Oil Drilling Area in US Gulf Coast ..

18 minutes ago
 Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing acti ..

Additional IGP for strict security, enhancing actions against crimes

18 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to pro ..

MoHAP launches community awareness campaign to promote healthy eating habits

35 minutes ago
 Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename ..

Residents of Hungary's Salgotarjan Vote to Rename School Back After Gagarin - Of ..

26 minutes ago
 Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Re ..

Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Call Against Judicial Reform in Israel

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.