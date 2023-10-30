Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 37 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed 37-paisa depreciation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.57.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.6 and Rs 283.1 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 23 paisa to close at Rs296.40 against the last day’s closing of Rs296.17, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.87; whereas a decrease of 12- paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs339.82 as compared to the last closing of Rs339.94.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 11 and 10 paisa to close at Rs 76.49 and Rs 74.88 respectively.

