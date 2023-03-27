UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 38 Paisas Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Pakistan rupee witnessed a 38 paisas devaluation against the dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 283.57 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.19.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 284.20 and Rs 287 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 04 paisas and closed at Rs 305.15 against the last day's closing of Rs 305.19, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen increased by 03 paisas to close at Rs 2.16, whereas a decline of 27 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 347.38 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 347.65.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 10 paisas each to close at Rs 77.21 and Rs 75.48 respectively.

