Rupee Sheds 4 Paisa Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Pakistan Rupee on Monday lost 04 paisa against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.36 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.32

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.5 and Rs 280 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 44 paisa to close at Rs 301.

67 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.23, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.77, whereas an increase of 62 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.85 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 353.23.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 75.78 and Rs 74.21.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

More Stories From Business