Rupee sheds 40 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The Rupee on Thursday depreciated by 40 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.56 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.16.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.40 and Rs 281.90, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs5.62 to close at Rs 307.

94 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.42, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 04 paisa and closed at Rs 1.90, whereas an increase of Rs 5.68 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 368.64 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 362.96.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal also increased by 11 and 09 pasia to close at Rs 76.38 and Rs 74.78 respectively.