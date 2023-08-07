Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 46 Paisa Against US Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Rupee sheds 46 paisa against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday was weakened by 46 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.42 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.96

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Monday was weakened by 46 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.42 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.96.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 291.6 and Rs 294.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.

89 to close at Rs 315.87 against the last day's closing of Rs 313.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.02, whereas an increase of Rs 1.64 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 366.17 as compared to last closing of Rs 364.53.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisa each to close at Rs 78.25 and Rs 76.61 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Cardiac diseases main cause of deaths worldwide: E ..

Cardiac diseases main cause of deaths worldwide: Experts

14 minutes ago
 Kaira inaugurates Syed Ali Geelani's corner at Nat ..

Kaira inaugurates Syed Ali Geelani's corner at National Monument Museum

14 minutes ago
 US Senator Ernst Says Adding NDAA Measures to Coun ..

US Senator Ernst Says Adding NDAA Measures to Counter Chinese Influence on Pacif ..

14 minutes ago
 Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Released After B ..

Vicegerent of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Released After Bail Paid - Lawyer

14 minutes ago
 Low flood level at Kotri barrage's upstream reache ..

Low flood level at Kotri barrage's upstream reaches 244,000 cusecs

14 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Rwanda

39 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher t ..

Federal Reserve Must Raise Interest Rates Higher to Win Fight Against Inflation ..

42 minutes ago
 South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trad ..

South Africa's HC for strengthening bilateral trade relations

42 minutes ago
 PayPal Says Launches Its Stablecoin Redeemable 1:1 ..

PayPal Says Launches Its Stablecoin Redeemable 1:1 for US Dollars

28 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Pee ..

Ambassador of Iran called on HR Minister Riaz Peerzada

47 minutes ago
 Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference ..

Ist ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunity Conference concludes

28 minutes ago
 Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site ..

Investigators Headed to Helicopter Collision Site in California That Killed Thre ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business