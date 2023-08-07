Rupee sheds 46 paisa against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday was weakened by 46 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.42 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.96

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Monday was weakened by 46 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.42 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.96.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 291.6 and Rs 294.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.

89 to close at Rs 315.87 against the last day's closing of Rs 313.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.02, whereas an increase of Rs 1.64 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 366.17 as compared to last closing of Rs 364.53.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisa each to close at Rs 78.25 and Rs 76.61 respectively.