Rupee sheds 49 paisa against US Dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday was weakened by 49 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.42

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday was weakened by 49 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.91 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.42.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 293.6 and Rs 296.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 14 paisa to close at Rs 316.01 against the last day's closing of Rs 315.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.01, whereas an increase of Rs 0.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 367.14 as compared to last closing of Rs 366.17.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisa each to close at Rs 78.38 and Rs 76.74 respectively.