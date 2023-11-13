Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 51 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed 51-paisa devaluation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 287.54 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 287.03

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 287 and Rs 289.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.

15 to close at Rs 307.41 against the last day’s closing of Rs 306.26, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.89; whereas an increase of Rs 1.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.00 as compared to the last closing of Rs 350.52.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 14 paisa each to close at Rs 78.28 and

Rs 76.66 respectively.

