Rupee sheds 53 paisa against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed 37-paisa depreciation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs281.47 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.94.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.8 and Rs283.3 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.

44 to close at Rs298.84 against the last day’s closing of Rs296.40, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.87; whereas an increase of Rs2.01 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs341.89 as compared to the last closing of Rs339.82.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 14 paisa each to close at Rs76.63 and Rs75.02 respectively.