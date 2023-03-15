UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 57 Paisa Against Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Rupee sheds 57 paisa against dollar

The Pakistan rupee weakened by 57 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 282.85 against the previous day's closing of Rs 282.28

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.5 and Rs 286.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.79 and closed at Rs 303.

61 against the last day's closing of Rs 301.82, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.09, whereas an increase of Rs 0.9 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 343.89 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 342.99.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham increased by 15 paisa to Rs 77.01 from Rs 76.86 whereas Saudi Riyal went up by 13 paisa to close at Rs 75.31.

