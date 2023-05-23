UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 59 Paisas Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 06:37 PM

Pakistani rupee witnessed 59 paisas devaluation against US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 287.14 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.55

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs302 and Rs305, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 48 paisas to close at Rs 310.23 against the last day's closing of Rs309.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 2.07, whereas a decrease of 27 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 356.06 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 356.33.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 16 paisas each to close at Rs.78.19 and Rs.76.57, respectively.

