Rupee sheds 63 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee depreciated by 63 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 262.51, against the previous day's closing of Rs 261.88.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 267 and Rs 269.5 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 08 paisa and closed at Rs 280.10 against the last day's closing of Rs 280.18.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.95, whereas a decrease of 06 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 315.44 as compared to its last closing of Rs 315.50.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 17 paisa each to close at Rs 71.47 and Rs 69.98 respectively.