Rupee Sheds 63 Paisa Against US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 05:23 PM

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed 63 paisa devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs299.63 against the previous day's closing of Rs299

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed 63 paisa devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs299.63 against the previous day's closing of Rs299.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs313 and Rs316 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.

10 to close at Rs324.29 against the last day's closing of Rs326.39, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs2.06, whereas a decrease of Rs2.32 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs380.02 as compared to the last closing of Rs382.34.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 17 paisa and 16 paisa to close at Rs81.57 and Rs79.71 respectively.

