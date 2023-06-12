UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 69 Paisas Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Rupee sheds 69 paisas against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday weakened by 69 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.62 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.93

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Monday weakened by 69 paisas against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.62 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.93.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 304.5 and Rs 307 respectively.

The price of the Euro went up by Rs1.

05 to close at Rs 309.93 against the last day's closing of Rs 308.88, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained some paisas to close at Rs 2.06, whereas an increase of Rs 2.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 362.06 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 359.98.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal appreciated by 18 and 19 paisas to close at Rs 78.30 and Rs 76.69 respectively.

