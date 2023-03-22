UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 73 Paisa Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Rupee sheds 73 paisa against dollar

Pakistan rupee witnessed a 73-paisa devaluation against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 283.19 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.92

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee witnessed a 73-paisa devaluation against the dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 283.19 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.92.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.2 and Rs 286 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 32 paisa and closed at Rs305.19 against the last day's closing of Rs 304.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs2.13, whereas a decline of 09 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 347.65 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 347.74.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham went down by 19 paisa to close at Rs 77.11 and Saudi Riyal dipped by 18 paisa to close at Rs 75.38.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 135 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Ajman Ruler pardons 135 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Mo ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

19 minutes ago
 EU bids to clean up product 'greenwashing' mess

EU bids to clean up product 'greenwashing' mess

7 minutes ago
 France's Macron defiant on pension reform despite ..

France's Macron defiant on pension reform despite uproar

7 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to discuss land acquisition, arr ..

DC chairs meeting to discuss land acquisition, arrears recovery matters

7 minutes ago
 Imran wants anarchy but he'll fail: Talal Chaudhry ..

Imran wants anarchy but he'll fail: Talal Chaudhry

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.