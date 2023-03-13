Rupee sheds 83 paisa against dollar

The Pakistan rupee weakened by 83 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 281.60 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.77

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):The Pakistan rupee weakened by 83 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 281.60 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.77.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.5 and Rs 286.3 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.91 and closed at Rs 300.

47 against the last day's closing of Rs 297.56, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen increased by 06 paisa to close at Rs 2.11, whereas an increase of Rs 4.36 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 340.02 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 335.66.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 23 paisa each to close at Rs 76.67 and Rs 75.01 respectively.