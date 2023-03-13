UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 83 Paisa Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Rupee sheds 83 paisa against dollar

The Pakistan rupee weakened by 83 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 281.60 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.77

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):The Pakistan rupee weakened by 83 paisa against the dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 281.60 against the previous day's closing of Rs 280.77.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 283.5 and Rs 286.3 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.91 and closed at Rs 300.

47 against the last day's closing of Rs 297.56, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen increased by 06 paisa to close at Rs 2.11, whereas an increase of Rs 4.36 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 340.02 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 335.66.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 23 paisa each to close at Rs 76.67 and Rs 75.01 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

ADJD’s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registr ..

ADJD’s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registration of 6 new lawyers

23 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaig ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaign launches in Latakia in suppo ..

53 minutes ago
 Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air ..

Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air Hubs - Union

2 hours ago
 US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for T ..

US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for Tactical Special Operations - P ..

2 hours ago
 PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah ..

PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah Jabeen

2 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.