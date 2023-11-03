Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 89 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed 89-paisa depreciation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs284.31 against the previous day’s closing of Rs283.42

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs282.35 and Rs285.1 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.

65 to close at Rs302.08 against the last day’s closing of Rs 300.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen increased by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.89; whereas an increase of Rs1.89 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs346.63 as compared to the last closing of Rs344.74.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 24 and 23 paisa to close at Rs77.40 and Rs75.78 respectively.

