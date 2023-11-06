Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 89 Paisa Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 05:57 PM

Rupee sheds 89 paisa against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed an 89-paisa devaluation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.28 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 284.31

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 285 and Rs 287.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 4.

51 to close at Rs 306.59 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen increased by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.90; whereas an increase of Rs 7.01 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.64 as compared to the last closing of Rs 346.63.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 27 and 26 paisa to close at Rs 77.67 and Rs 75.04 respectively.

More Stories From Business