Rupee Sheds 9 Paisas Against Dollar In Interbank

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:08 PM

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 09 paisas and traded at Rs 154.61 on Thursday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.52, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 09 paisas and traded at Rs 154.61 on Thursday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.52, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.5 and Rs 155.2 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 11 paisas and was traded at Rs 171.35 against the last day's closing of Rs 171.24.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.41 whereas an increase of 1.38 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 202.96 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 201.58.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham increased by 3 paisas to close at Rs 42.09 while that of Saudi Riyal also increased by 2 paisa to close at Rs 41.21.

