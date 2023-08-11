Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 90 Paisa Against US Dollar

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed a 90-paisa devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs288.49 against the previous day's closing of Rs287.59

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Friday witnessed a 90-paisa devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs288.49 against the previous day's closing of Rs287.59.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs294.5 and Rs297.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 55 paisa to close at Rs317.25 against the last day's closing of Rs316.70, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.99, whereas a decrease of 24 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs366.67 as compared to the last closing of Rs366.91.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 25 paisa and 24 paisa to close at Rs78.54 and Rs76.89 respectively.

More Stories From Business