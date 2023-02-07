UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds 99 Paisa Against US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 06:19 PM

Rupee sheds 99 paisa against US dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 99 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 276.28 against the previous day's closing of Rs 275.29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 99 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 276.28 against the previous day's closing of Rs 275.29.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 279 and Rs. 282.00 respectively.

The price of the euro depreciated by 54 paisa and closed at Rs 296.42 against the previous day's closing of Rs 296.96, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2.09, whereas an increase of 07 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 332.13 as compared to its last closing of Rs 332.06.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 26 paisa each to close at Rs 75.21 and Rs 73.63 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

FNC expresses condolences to Syrian, Turkish peopl ..

FNC expresses condolences to Syrian, Turkish peoples after earthquake

5 minutes ago
 Speakers for educating masses to ensure minorities ..

Speakers for educating masses to ensure minorities rights

2 minutes ago
 Construction of Paks-2 NPP With Russia's Participa ..

Construction of Paks-2 NPP With Russia's Participation Expected to Begin in 2024 ..

2 minutes ago
 Trophy of 18th Cholistan Desert Rally unveiled

Trophy of 18th Cholistan Desert Rally unveiled

23 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of Univer ..

Sharjah Ruler meets administrative staff of University of Khorfakkan

35 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Yemen’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.