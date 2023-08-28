Open Menu

Rupee Sheds 99 Paisa Against US Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 05:14 PM

Rupee sheds 99 paisa against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed a 99 paisa devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs301.99 against the previous day's closing of Rs301

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs316 and Rs319 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.

34 to close at Rs326.15 against the last day's closing of Rs324.81, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and stood at Rs2.06, whereas an increase of 80 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs379.67 as compared to the last closing of Rs378.87.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 28 paisa and 26 paisa to close at Rs82.22 and Rs80.49 respectively.

