Rupee Sheds Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Rupee sheds against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.94 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 268.82 against the previous day's closing of Rs 267.88

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 270 and Rs 272.70 respectively.

The price of the euro appreciated by Rs 2.

12 and closed at Rs 292.64 against the previous day's closing of Rs 290.52, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.06, whereas an increase of 32 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs. 331.15 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 330.83.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 25 paisa each to close at Rs 73.18 and Rs 71.64 respectively.

