UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Rupee sheds against dollar

He exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 2.53 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 271.35 against the previous day's closing of Rs 268.82

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 2.53 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 271.35 against the previous day's closing of Rs 268.82.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 269 and Rs 270.70 respectively.

The price of the euro appreciated by Rs 5.

93 and closed at Rs 298.57 against the previous day's closing of Rs 292.64, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen increased by 04 paisa to close at Rs 2.10, whereas an increase of Rs 4.70 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs. 335.85 as compared to its last closing of Rs. 331.15.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 66 paisa each to close at Rs 73.87 and Rs 72.30 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry o ..

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry of Defence

13 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

23 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not B ..

Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not Be Limited to Armored Vehicles

1 minute ago
 The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins ..

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins tree plantation campaign

1 minute ago
 DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Soli ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day

1 minute ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to demo ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to demonstrate new soybean varieties

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.