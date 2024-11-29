Rupee sheds one pasia against dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.05 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.04.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.60 and Rs 279.10 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs 1.17 to close at Rs 293.

99 against the last day’s closing of Rs 292.82, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 1.85, whereas an increase of Rs 1.75 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.49 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 351.74.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 75.70 while the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa to close at Rs74.01.