Open Menu

Rupee Sheds One Pasia Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Rupee sheds one pasia against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.05 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.04

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.05 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.04.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.60 and Rs 279.10 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by Rs 1.17 to close at Rs 293.

99 against the last day’s closing of Rs 292.82, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 1.85, whereas an increase of Rs 1.75 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 353.49 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 351.74.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 75.70 while the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa to close at Rs74.01.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

Yen rallies, euro up on rising inflation data

7 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,274 more points

7 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds but rate cut still on cards

5 minutes ago
 BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries th ..

BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical trai ..

5 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: d ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds further in November: data

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs L ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG, P&D depts to start work on ..

5 minutes ago
SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market

SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion in the market

5 minutes ago
 Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets sw ..

Yen rallies on rate hike bets as equity markets swing

2 minutes ago
 SAU student qualifies for Global Huawei ICT Compet ..

SAU student qualifies for Global Huawei ICT Competition 2024

2 minutes ago
 'Green Wheat Convention' guides farmers on wheat s ..

'Green Wheat Convention' guides farmers on wheat sowing in Lodhran

2 minutes ago
 Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

3 hours ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business