Rupee sheds Rs 0.03 against dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee gained Rs 0.03 and traded at Rs 154.59 on Monday against the last day's trading of Rs 154.56, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.25 and Rs 154.95 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.65 and was traded at Rs 171.37 against the last closing of Rs 172.02.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.40 whereas the decrease of Rs 1.42 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.44 as compared to last closing of Rs 201.86.

Exchange rate of the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 42.09 and Rs 41.20 respectively.