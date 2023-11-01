Open Menu

Rupee Sheds Rs 1.17 Against Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Rupee sheds Rs 1.17 against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed Rs1.17 devaluation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.47

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed Rs1.17 devaluation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.47.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs281 and Rs283.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 77 paisa to close at Rs298.07 against the last day’s closing of Rs298.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to closed at Rs 1.86; whereas an increase of Rs1.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs343.00 as compared to the last closing of Rs341.89.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 32 paisa each to close at Rs76.95 and Rs75.34 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Get Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Winter with M ..

Get Hundreds of Offers in Dubai this Winter with My Emirates Pass

14 seconds ago
 Gold price experiences decline by Rs1,200 per tola ..

Gold price experiences decline by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 FCCI ready to encouraging artists, artisans, stude ..

FCCI ready to encouraging artists, artisans, students: Dr Khurram Tariq

13 minutes ago
 PITB organizes session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organizes session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

6 minutes ago
 Stocks, dollar mixed before Fed rate call

Stocks, dollar mixed before Fed rate call

6 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi expresses dissatisfaction with Zaka ..

Shahid Afridi expresses dissatisfaction with Zaka Ashraf in TV show

33 minutes ago
ADGM welcomes Al Reem Island businesses to its com ..

ADGM welcomes Al Reem Island businesses to its community

37 minutes ago
 King Charles III to attend COP28 conference in Dub ..

King Charles III to attend COP28 conference in Dubai: palace

6 minutes ago
 Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 20 ..

Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 2024

6 minutes ago
 WGS launches report 5 high-impact actions to achie ..

WGS launches report 5 high-impact actions to achieve carbon neutrality

1 hour ago
 Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 20 ..

Lao central bank to lower inflation to 9 pct in 2024

6 minutes ago
 Govt initiates nationwide operation to repatriate ..

Govt initiates nationwide operation to repatriate illegal foreign nationals

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business