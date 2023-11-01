Rupee sheds Rs 1.17 against Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed Rs1.17 devaluation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.47

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed Rs1.17 devaluation against US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs282.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.47.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs281 and Rs283.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 77 paisa to close at Rs298.07 against the last day’s closing of Rs298.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to closed at Rs 1.86; whereas an increase of Rs1.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs343.00 as compared to the last closing of Rs341.89.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 32 paisa each to close at Rs76.95 and Rs75.34 respectively.