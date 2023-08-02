Open Menu

Rupee Sheds Rs 1.84 Against US Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Rupee sheds Rs 1.84 against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday weakened by Rs1.84 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 289.38 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.54

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday weakened by Rs1.84 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 289.38 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.54.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 289 and Rs 292 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.

71 to close at Rs 317.71 against the last day's closing of Rs 315.77, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisa to close at Rs 2.03, whereas an increase of Rs 1.84 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 370.06 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 368.22.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 50 and 49 paisa to close at Rs 78.78 andRs 77.12 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral ..

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral relations and regional develo ..

2 minutes ago
 China to always stand firm with Pakistan regardles ..

China to always stand firm with Pakistan regardless of int'l landscape: Xi

17 minutes ago
 Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting chaire ..

Intelligence Coordination Committee meeting chaired by DC Lower Dir

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner for arrangements in view of possible ..

Commissioner for arrangements in view of possible flood

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocate ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocates over AED2.8mn for seventh-ed ..

32 minutes ago
 Pak Shaheens outplay Melbourne Stars

Pak Shaheens outplay Melbourne Stars

5 minutes ago
Beijing breaks 140-year-old rainfall record

Beijing breaks 140-year-old rainfall record

5 minutes ago
 11 ASIs promoted in Faislabad

11 ASIs promoted in Faislabad

5 minutes ago
 Children of LWMC's workers now can learn modern sk ..

Children of LWMC's workers now can learn modern skills, MoU with PSDF

34 minutes ago
 Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tac ..

Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tackle climate change head-on: Na ..

47 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventur ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventures team&#039;s plans, projects

1 hour ago
 Int'l workshop on development of animal disease mo ..

Int'l workshop on development of animal disease models kicks off

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Business