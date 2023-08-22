Open Menu

Rupee Sheds Rs 1.87 Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 05:16 PM

Rupee sheds Rs 1.87 against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed Rs 1.87 devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs299 against the previous day's closing of Rs297.13

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed Rs 1.87 devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs299 against the previous day's closing of Rs297.13.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs311 and Rs313.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.

94 to close at Rs326.39 against the last day's closing of Rs323.45, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs2.05, whereas an increase of Rs4.18 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs382.34 as compared to the last closing of Rs378.16.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 51 and 49 paisa to close at Rs81.40 and Rs79.71 respectively.

