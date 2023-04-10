Close
Rupee Sheds Rs 2.44 Against Dollar

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 07:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee weakened by Rs 2.44 against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 287.08 against the previous day's closing of Rs 284.64.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 288.25 and Rs 291 respectively.

The price of the Euro appreciated by Rs 2.

37 to close at Rs 313.15 against the last day's closing of Rs310.78, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs 2.17; whereas an increase of Rs2.31 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 356.47 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs354.16.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal rose by 66 paisas each to close at Rs 78.17 and Rs 76.52 respectively.

