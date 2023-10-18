Open Menu

Rupee Sheds Rs 3.25 Against Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 06:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed Rs 3.25 devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.03.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280 and Rs 282 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 4.

47 to close at Rs 296.48 against the last day’s closing of Rs 292.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisa to close at Rs 1.87, whereas an increase of Rs 4.81 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 341.93 as compared to the last closing of Rs 337.12.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal surged by 88 and 87 paisa to close at Rs 76.30 and Rs 74.72 respectively.

