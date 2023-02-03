UrduPoint.com

Rupee Sheds Rs 5.22 Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Rupee sheds Rs 5.22 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 5.22 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 276.57 against the previous day's closing of Rs 271.35

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 5.22 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 276.57 against the previous day's closing of Rs 271.35.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 276.32 and Rs 276.82 respectively.

The price of the euro appreciated by Rs 1.

71 and closed at Rs 301.28 against the previous day's closing of Rs 298.57, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen increased by 04 paisa to close at Rs 2.14, whereas an increase of Rs 1.51 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 337.36 as compared to its last closing of Rs 335.85.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by Rs 1.42 each to close at Rs 75.29 and Rs 73.70 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Market

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cro ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cross AED9bn

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Mohammed Al Mulla

33 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow For ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow Foreign Secretary

33 minutes ago
 Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social ..

Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social media with latest photos

36 minutes ago
 'Conflict of interest, bias in clinical trials hav ..

'Conflict of interest, bias in clinical trials have increased to alarming levels ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.