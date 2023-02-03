Rupee sheds Rs 5.22 against dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 5.22 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 276.57 against the previous day's closing of Rs 271.35

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 5.22 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 276.57 against the previous day's closing of Rs 271.35.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 276.32 and Rs 276.82 respectively.

The price of the euro appreciated by Rs 1.

71 and closed at Rs 301.28 against the previous day's closing of Rs 298.57, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen increased by 04 paisa to close at Rs 2.14, whereas an increase of Rs 1.51 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 337.36 as compared to its last closing of Rs 335.85.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by Rs 1.42 each to close at Rs 75.29 and Rs 73.70 respectively.