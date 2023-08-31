Rupee sheds Rs1.09 against US Dollar

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2023 | 05:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed a Rs1.09 devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs305.53 against the previous day's closing of Rs304.44.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs322 and Rs325 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.

93 paisa to close at Rs 332.70 against the last day's closing of Rs330.77, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 02 paisa and stood at Rs2.09, whereas an increase of Rs3.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs387.97 as compared to the last closing of Rs384.83.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 30 paisa each to close at Rs83.18 and Rs81.45 respectively.

