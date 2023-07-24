Open Menu

Rupee Sheds Rs1.11 Against US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Rupee sheds Rs1.11 against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed Rs 1.11 devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.92 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.81

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed Rs 1.11 devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 287.92 against the previous day's closing of Rs 286.81.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs 291.5 and Rs 294 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 12 paisa to close at Rs 319.01 against the last day's closing of Rs 319.13, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.03, whereas an increase of 90 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 370.02 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 369.12.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 30 paisa and 29 paisa to close at Rs 78.38 and Rs 76.76 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Ma ..

Interim PM to be appointed as per Constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Naqvi for immediate drainage of rai ..

3 minutes ago
 PPP has not received any proposal regarding interi ..

PPP has not received any proposal regarding interim PM's nomination: Kundi

3 minutes ago
 Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

Algeria wildfires kill 15, injure 26: ministry

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senat ..

Pakistan Youth Parliament's entourage visits Senate

12 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer T ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar calls on NA Speaker

12 minutes ago
MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing N ..

MG Pakistan Unveils Ambitious Plans: Introducing New Variants and Expanding Mark ..

24 minutes ago
 Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling ..

Europol Says Over 60 People Arrested for Smuggling Cuban Migrants to EU

23 minutes ago
 Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiw ..

Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiwan - Defense Ministry

10 minutes ago
 Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean Kin ..

Pak women defeat Guamanian team in Billie Jean King Cup

11 minutes ago
 PTCL Group collaborates with GSMA to address Digit ..

PTCL Group collaborates with GSMA to address Digital gender disparity

11 minutes ago
 Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development ..

Thuraiya Alhashmi Joins the BoD of New Development Bank, becoming first Emirati ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business