Rupee Sheds Rs1.25 Against Dollar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Pakistan rupee weakened by Rs1.25 against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 285.04 against the previous day's closing of Rs 283.79

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 285.15 and Rs 288 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 49 paisas which closed at Rs 308.

89 against the last day's closing of Rs309.38, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen closed at Rs 2.13 without any change; whereas a decrease of 51 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 351.15 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs 351.66.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal witnessed an increase of 34 paisas each to close at Rs 77.66 and Rs 75.94 respectively.

