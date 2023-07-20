Rupee sheds Rs1.34 against US Dollar

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Thursday witnessed Rs1.34 devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs285.14 against the previous day's closing of Rs283.80.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs290 and Rs293 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by R1.

11 to close at Rs 319.66 against the last day's closing of Rs 318.55, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs2.04, whereas an increase of 79 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs368.41 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs367.62.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 37 paisa each to close at Rs77.63 and Rs76.01 respectively.

