Rupee Sheds Rs1.37 Against Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Pakistan rupee weakened by Rs1.37 against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 288.42 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.08

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan rupee weakened by Rs1.37 against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 288.42 against the previous day's closing of Rs 287.08.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 290 and Rs 293 respectively.

The price of the Euro appreciated by Rs 1.

14 to close at Rs 314.29 against the last day's closing of Rs313.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went down by 01 paisa to close at Rs 2.16; whereas an increase of Rs1.92 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 358.39 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs356.47.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal rose by 36 paisas each to close at Rs 78.53 and Rs 76.88 respectively.

