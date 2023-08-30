Rupee sheds Rs1.39 against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed a Rs1.39 devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs304.44 against the previous day's closing of Rs303.05

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ):Pakistani rupee on Wednesday witnessed a Rs1.39 devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs304.44 against the previous day's closing of Rs303.05.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs320 and Rs323 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs3.

21 paisa to close at Rs 330.77 against the last day's closing of Rs327.56, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and stood at Rs2.07, whereas an increase of Rs2.73 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs384.83 as compared to the last closing of Rs382.10.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 37 paisa each to close at Rs82.88 and Rs81.37 respectively.