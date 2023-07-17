Open Menu

Rupee Sheds Rs1.67 Against US Dollar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Rupee sheds Rs1.67 against US Dollar

Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed Rs1.67 devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 279.26 against the previous day's closing of Rs277.59

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistani Rupee on Monday witnessed Rs1.67 devaluation against the US Dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 279.26 against the previous day's closing of Rs277.59.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs282 and Rs285.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.

18 to close at Rs 313.91 against the last day's closing of Rs 311.73, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs2.01, whereas an increase of Rs1.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.67 as compared to its last day's closing of Rs364.19.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 46 paisa and 45 paisa to close at Rs76.03 and Rs74.43, respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Riyal Price Euro Pakistani Rupee Market

Recent Stories

Proposed Energy National Action Plan can help save ..

Proposed Energy National Action Plan can help save $ 6.4 bln annually: NEECA MD

18 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of ro ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of robbers gang

19 minutes ago
 Pb govt following zero tolerance policy to ensure ..

Pb govt following zero tolerance policy to ensure peace during Muharram

19 minutes ago
 22.139 million travel bags handled by Dubai Custom ..

22.139 million travel bags handled by Dubai Customs in Dubai Airports during H1 ..

25 minutes ago
 General Presidency prepares for majestic transform ..

General Presidency prepares for majestic transformation of Holy Kaaba's cover

20 minutes ago
 DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-H ..

DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

20 minutes ago
Dialogue Between Mercosur, EAEU Can Be Deepened - ..

Dialogue Between Mercosur, EAEU Can Be Deepened - Brazilian Foreign Minister

20 minutes ago
 Yellen, European Economy Commissioner Discuss Need ..

Yellen, European Economy Commissioner Discuss Need to Sustain 'Robust' Support f ..

10 minutes ago
 EPAA launches 6th edition of &#039;Together for a ..

EPAA launches 6th edition of &#039;Together for a More Beautiful Summer&#039; Pr ..

40 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Spent $7Bln on Nagorny-Karabakh's Resto ..

Azerbaijan Spent $7Bln on Nagorny-Karabakh's Restoration - Business Community

10 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place Augus ..

UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place August 10th

55 minutes ago
 Russia, Hungary Sign Protocol on Amending Deal on ..

Russia, Hungary Sign Protocol on Amending Deal on Paks-2 NPP Loan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business